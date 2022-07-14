Premium Times editor tasks journalists on independent investigation



By Nicholas Dechi

One of the editors at Premium Times, Mr Taiwo Adebayo, has advised journalists to conduct independent investigation in addition to any information given them by news sources.

Adebayo gave the advice in Makurdi on Thursday during a two-day capacity building workshop for journalists organised by Safer-Media Initiative in collaboration with Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, supported by MacArthur Foundation.

“Journalists should not accept pieces of information from any source who does not show hard evidence.

“If it is useful at all, it should be taken as a lead for further reporting toward obtaining hard evidence,” Adebayo said.

He said that journalists should not report a wrong-doing that they could not prove.

Adebayo encouraged journalists to avoid single source reporting, saying that perception was not always the reality.

He further advised journalists to consult other sources and if possible conduct on-the-ground reporting and seek comments from victims.

He also said that investigative reports do not get stale, saying that journalists should not rush to file them, until they do all the fact-checking. (NAN)

