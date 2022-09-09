Premier League postpones weekend fixtures in honour of late Queen Elizabeth

The Premier League, on Friday postponed its weekend fixtures, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the English Premier League said in a statement on Friday.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game. Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully on Thursday at her home in Scotland aged 96.

The British government officially declared the start of a period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, publishing national mourning guidelines.

The document carried guidelines on flying flags, information on travel, and other business and public services.

It stated that the mourning would continue until the end of the day of the state funeral.

The government said there was no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sports fixtures, or close entertainment venues during this time.

It added that it was at the discretion of individual organisations.

All sports events scheduled for Friday have already been postponed, including the third cricket test between England and South Africa in London, and the BMW PGA Championship golf tournament at Wentworth.

The British Horse Racing Authority also suspended all events for two days.(dpa/NAN)

