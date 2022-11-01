Pregnant woman seeks N30,000 ”care allowance” from estranged husband

By Aisha Gambo

A pregnant woman, Ummulkhairi Salisu, on Tuesday prayed a Sharia court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna to order her former husband, Hassan Malam, to pay her N30,000 as care allowance.

The complainant, through her counsel Malam N.T Abdullahi also prayed the court to confirm the one pronouncement of divorce issued by the defendant.“We pray court to give permission to the complainant to move her bed and side drawers from the defendant’s house,” he saidOn his part, the defendant, through his lawyer, Sadiq Marafa said that he pronoumnced divorce on the complainant because she left their matrimonial home without his knowledge.”

My client is aware of that she is five months pregnant. I can only afford to pay N2,000 as care allowance against the N30,000 she requested.” We will pay for the medical bills and buy baby clothes as soon as she puts to bed.” he saidHe stated that he was not aware of any piece of furniture belonging to the complainant adding that she didn’t come with anything, to his house when he married her.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned until Nov. 16, for ruling.(NAN)

