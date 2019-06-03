Pregnant woman drags ex-husband to court, seeks divorce confirmation

A five-month-old pregnant woman, Zainab Adamu of Unguan Shanu, kaduna, on Monday dragged her estranged husband to a Sharia Court ll siting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking divorce confirmation and payment of N60,000 debt.

Adamu, told the court that her ex-husband divorced her five months ago and has refused to give her any confirmation.

She told the court that the marriage only lasted five months.

”When I left, he waited for 15 days before he went to my parents house to beg me to go back to his house.

”He is not a good man, if he really loves me, he wouldn’t have waited 15 days . I can’t go back to his house. He maltreats me.

“My sister borrowed him N60,000 after our wedding, I am praying to the court to get us our money back and confirm the divorce for me.

The defendant, Akilu Umar, 35, a driver, denied the allegations saying that Zainab reported him to his parents.

”I will pay the sister the N60,000 I borrowed. We agreed that I will pay her in installments.

“The Judge who heard our case earlier, ordered that this matter should be resolved amicably and he volunteered to accompany me to my wife’s house.

“She refused to see me,” Umar said.

After listening to both parties, the Judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, confirmed the divorce and ordered Umar to pay the N60,000 he owes his ex-sister-in-law.

Sa’ad Goma, also ordered him to pay N5,000 monthly to take care of the pregnant former wife until she gives birth.

He also ordered Umar to pay her hospital bills for antenatal and post natal care. (NAN)

