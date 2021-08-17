Precious Cornerstone Varsity gets NUC’s full accreditation of programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has granted the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, full accreditation for all its undergraduate academic programmes.

Prof. Kola Oloke, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Oloke said: “PCU, a faith-based institution, owned by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, gearing toward producing its first set of graduates in 2022, was granted full operational licence by the NUC in April, 2021.

“The office of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, conveyed the news of the accreditation to him in a letter, dated Aug.2, 2021, with reference number, NUC/ES/412/, vol 13/24.”

According to the NUC, the programmes accredited include: Business Administration, Accounting, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology, Physics with Electronics and Economics.

The vice-chancellor expressed delight at the accreditation of all the institution’s academic programmes, maintaining that, the university was on the path of reaching greater heights.

“This is a major feat and a big milestone for the institution as the school prepares to graduate its first set in the 2021/2022 Academic Session,” the VC said.

He added that in its bid to expand, the university was preparing to host another NUC Team for the Resource Verification Exercise that would empower the institution to run new programmes.

Oloke listed the new courses to include: Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Mass Communications, International Relations and Procurement Management, all at degree level.

He reiterated the resolve of the university’s management toward ensuring that the institution produces functional graduates who could be self-sustaining after graduation. (NAN)

