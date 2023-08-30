Preach truth to followers to avoid crisis, Kukah centre urges faith leaders

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Programme Manager of Kukah Centre in Kaduna, Mr Methodius Karfe, has urged faith leaders to preach truth to their members in order to save the country from crisis.

Karfe gave the advice at the opening of a one day dialogue on ‘Strengthening Synergy Between Religious Leaders and Security Operatives in Kaduna State’, held in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the programme, organised in partnership with Church and Society (HJDP) and Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, was to deliberate on issues affecting security in Kaduna State.

“As we know, over time the northern part of the country used to be a peaceful region, which now is facing security challenges.

“The event is to unravel those challenges and bring positive solutions for lasting peace in the society.

”In achieving this common goal, we need to collaborate and work as individuals, community leaders, religious bodies and security agencies.”

The programme manager also called for stronger synergy between religious leaders and security agencies to promote peaceful coexistence.

He assured that the Kukah centre would continue to collaborate with stakeholders to sustain peace in Kaduna state and the country as a whole.

In his remarks, the Country Director, Global Peace Foundation, Rev. John Hayab called on Nigerians to collaborate with security agencies towards curtailing the rate of killings in the country.

According to him, religious leaders and security agencies have critical roles in the restoration of peace in Kaduna state and Nigeria as a whole.

”Meaningful development cannot take place in an atmosphere of chaos; it calls for serious deliberations for a way forward as a society, in order to live in peace as a people of the same family under God.

“We felt that the relationship between religious leaders and security agencies is missing.

”Most of our people confide in their religious leaders when it comes to security issues, we are building that relationship, we want the security agencies and faith leaders to synergies in finding solutions,” Hayab added.

He also advised the security agencies to build trust and confidence of the people in order to get valid intelligence information needed in fighting insecurity.

“The willingness of security agencies to openly work with people is what is missing in our country. When people see something they are not saying something in Nigeria because they are afraid of not being safe.

“The security agencies should build trust and confidence of the people they are securing,” the country director said.

Hayab said practical steps should also be taken by all stakeholders to build better understanding among the people.

In his remarks, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaduna State, Mr Suleiman Shuaibu, said the government has taken steps to bring about lasting peace in the state.

He assured the organisers that the government was open to dialogue and discussions on advancing the course of peace in the state.

NAN reports that the event was attended by representatives of the Police, Army, Air Force, Navy, DSS, FRSC, Civil defence, Jama’atu Nasril Islam and Christian Association of Nigeria, among others.(NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

