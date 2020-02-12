Preach peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, BMO urges Kukah, others

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has called on the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah and other Religious Leaders to preach peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja on Wednesday, BMO pleaded with Kukah to stop stoking the embers of ethnic and religious division in the country.

“It is important to note that the adherents of both religions have lived together for a very long time and co-habited peacefully as one people.

“And the least that is expected of Bishop Kukah and other influential Nigerians is to preach peace and promote peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians.

“We need to remind Bishop Kukah that his verbal attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari has the capacity to polarise the country along religious lines.

“To the best of our knowledge, the president has concentrated on rebuilding the country in the core areas of economy, security and fight against corruption.

“Rather than highlighting our differences, we appeal to Bishop Kukah to use his vantage priestly position to promote understanding and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, BMO condemns the unlawful and gruesome killing of a Catholic seminarian, and other persons by kidnappers.

“It is important we rally together as a people to support Buhari and his administration under these difficult circumstances,” Akinsiju said. (NAN)