Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum Abubakar Sani Bello felicitates with the Muslim Faithfuls in the country on the occasion of this year’s (2021) Eid-el-Fitr celebration and the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje, the Governor said the occasion calls for sober reflection and fervent prayers in view of the prevailing security challenges in the state and the country.

Governor Sani Bello enjoined Muslims to draw from the enduring lessons of Ramadan and allow the spiritual benefits of the religious obligation permeate and positively influence attitudinal change towards a better society.

“I call on all Muslims to apply the lessons of self-control, discipline, sacrifice and perseverance, derived from fasting in the month of Ramadan, and stay off evil in the overall interest of the state and country”.

He expressed hope that the enthusiasm to gain righteousness and eternal Bliss during the sacred month will be sustained all year round in order to derive maximum benefits and reward from Allah.

The Governor used the opportunity to call on all citizens to keep faith with the government as it finds enduring solutions to the problem of insecurity affecting the state and the country as a whole.

He said the state government is aware of the challenges arising from the growing insecurity in some parts of the state and it is relentlessly working, in conjunction with all security agencies, to reverse the trend and ensure that all displaced persons are returned to their communities.

Governor Sani Bello reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens and assured of continued support and assistance to the Internally Displaced Persons until they are reunited with their communities and sources of livelihood.

While congratulating the Muslims for yet another opportunity to witness the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Governor urged the Ummah to use the period and pray for unity, stability and peaceful coexistence of the country.

He also implored the Muslims to remain steadfast in applying the virtues of the Ramadan through sustained supplication, hospitality and good neighborliness for the peace, security and economic prosperity of the state and the nation.

