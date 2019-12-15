Pray for the peace, unity of Nigeria – Mark urges pilgrims to Jerusalem

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has called on Nigerians to use this period of the yuletide, to pray for the peace and unity of the nation in order to overcome the myriads of socio-economic and political problems confronting the country.

Mark said this while addressing Nigerian pilgrims to Jerusalem at St. Mulumba Catholic chaplaincy, Abuja before their departure to the Holy land on Sunday.

According to him, to put Nigeria first, “the nation needs divine intervention to conquer her problems”, adding that “with prayers, commitment and honesty of purpose, Nigeria can surmount the challenges even though the problems are useful lessons for greater future if we learn from it.”

The former Senate President however reminded those in authority to ensure justice and fairness in all their dealings “because justice and equity promotes peace and unity”.

He also counseled the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in the Holy land by obeying the laws of the host nation.

Senator Mark reminded the Pilgrims that going to Jerusalem is primarily a religious obligation and not an opportunity to engage in commerce or buying and selling.

He warned against absconding from the Holy land saying that the consequences of such action would be unimaginable.

Earlier in his homily, Chaplain of St. Mulumba Catholic Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Innocent Jooji told the Pilgrims to be guided by rules of pilgrimage reiterating that “it is purely a religious experience to strengthen our faith in God”.

Jooji advised them to take experience seriously so that they would be the needed change agents that would facilitate positive development in Nigeria.