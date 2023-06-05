Pray for peace, progress of Kogi, Nigeria – Bello urges pilgrims

By Thompson Yamput

Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has urged the state’s 726 Intending Muslim Pilgrims to the Holy Land to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the State and Nigeria.

A press statement issued by Onogwu Muhammed,

Chief Press Secretary to the governor in Lokoja on Monday, said Bello gave the charge on Sunday while addressing the 2023 intending pilgrims, who were embarking on the sacred journey to Saudi Arabia.

Represented by Senator-elect Abubakar Ohere, the governor emphasized the importance of being exemplary ambassadors of Kogi, whose actions during the pilgrimage must bring honor to the confluence state.

The governor said, “pilgrimage is not only a deeply personal and spiritual endeavor, but also an opportunity to serve as representatives of Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.”

“You should bear in mind as pilgrims, you carry the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of the entire state with you.

“Therefore, you must conduct yourselves in a manner befitting of this responsibility and to uphold the values and teachings of Islam – compassion, honesty, and humility.

“These principles should guide your actions not only during the pilgrimage but also in your daily lives as patriotic citizens of Nigeria, ” he said.

Bello implored the pilgrims to use the sacred journey as an opportunity to fervently pray for the development, peace, and transformation of Kogi state and Nigeria as a whole.

He said that “prayer is a powerful tool that can bring about positive change in their lives and communities.”

According to him, their prayers have the potential to shape the future of Kogi and the nation, and encouraged them to devote their time in Mecca to seek divine intervention for their collective well-being.

While congratulating the intending pilgrims, Bello prayed God to bless their journey and answer their prayers to bring peace, progress, and unity to Kogi and Nigeria as a whole. (NAN)