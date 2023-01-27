Pray for Nigeria, be good ambassadors, NCPC boss urges intending pilgrims

By Bridget Ikyado

Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christians Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has urged intending pilgrims to continue to pray for peaceful coexistence of the nation while in the Holy Land.

He also urged them to pray for peaceful and successful elections in the country.

Pam made the appeal while bidding farewell to 300 intending pilgrims from Borno and Delta who departed for Israel and Jordan from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday.

The executive secretary cautioned them against smuggling illicit substances to the Holy land and any act that would tarnish the image of Nigeria.

“You must avoid anything that would tarnish the image of the country while carrying out the spiritual activities in the Holy land,” he added.

The NCPC boss expressed happiness that pilgrims from Delta and Akwa-Ibom had returned to Nigeria without any negative incident after their visit to the Holy Land.

“I am happy that about 300 of you that departed the shores .of this country on 16th January have all returned without any single case of abscondment,” Pam said. (NAN