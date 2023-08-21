Pray for education minister to bring succour to sector’s challenges, former SGF urges Nigerians

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Boss Mustapha, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has called on Nigerians to pray for the new Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman to bring improvement and succour to the turbulence in the sector.

Mustapha gave the advice on Monday at an event in honour of Mamman, organised by the Adamawa community in Abuja.

According to him, the education sector is faced with many challenges which need to be addressed.

The former SGF, who thanked Mamman

for availing himself to serve the nation, expressed optimism that the new minister would succeed by transforming the sector within a shortest time.

”What we are doing here today is symbolic and prophetic. Prof. Mamman is a gentleman with great sense of commitment and a patriotic Nigerian.

” This is a public trust and Mamman requires us to uphold him with prayers so that he will take the right decision that will bring improvement and succour to the turbulence in the sector.

” It is not the time to criticise him but a time to pray for him and give him advice to succeed,” he said.

In the same vein, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, the

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), congratulated the minister for taking up the challenge of education sector.

Marwa prayed for God’s guidance and protection for a successful tenure of the new minister.

” Mamman is not new to the terrain of education. In spite of the challenges waiting for him, we believe he will do very well.

“We pray for God to guide , protect and guard him for a successful tenure,” he said.

The convener of the event, Alhaji Abdulrahman Kwoccham said Mamman’s appointment as the minister was a plus to the Adamawa people and the entire nation.

Kwoccham, who described unity as the bedrock of sustainable development,

commended the people of Adamawa for the support given to the minister.

Responding, the Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman, promised to accomplish the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to transforming the sector.

”By God’s grace, we intend to work and by the time we serve our tenure, Nigerians will see the difference.

”We know how critical the ministry is. It is the ministry that produces the lawyers, doctors, engineers and others. If we are able to get things right, it will be for our betterment,” he said. (NAN)

