Pray for a prosperous Nigeria, cleric urges Christians

Rev. Fr. Kizito Fogos, the Parish Priest of Church of Assumption Chongo’Pyeng, Jos, has advised Christians to fervently pray for the progress and development of the nation.

Fogos, who gave the advice in his sermon on Sunday in Jos, said that only constant and sincere prayer would move the country out of its current challenges.

He said that a lot of things had gone wrong in the country, and advised Christians to seek the face of God in order to turn things around for good.

“The Nigeria of today is not of yesterday; things have gone bad.

“Terror here and there, hunger, squalor, premature deaths, insecurity and other evils are what we witness everyday in this country.

“For us to have a prosperous nation, Christians must go on their knees and pray fervently.

“We must constantly seek the face of God and plead with him to realign things and enable the nation to return to its good old days,” he said.

The Cleric also called on leaders at all levels to live up to the people’s expectations and be more proactive in tackling the challenges bedeviling the nation. (NAN)