PRAWA wants petty offences decriminalised, declassified

The Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), has called on stakeholders at all levels to decriminalise and declassify petty offences to address overcrowding in custodial centres.

The Executive Director, PRAWA, Dr Uju Agomoh, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja in commemoration of the Human Rights Day observed on every Dec. 10.

Agomoh said that there was the need for all stakeholders to join PRAWA in the campaign for the decriminalisation and declassification of petty offences.

She said that it would help in driving several initiatives targeted at effective implementation of non-custodial measures as provided for in the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Act.

She also said it would help in driving initiatives that would enable accountability and better human rights compliance by security sector institutions.