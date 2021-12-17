PRAWA wants media, CSOs to support implementation of UN reports against torture

The Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) has called on the media and CSOs in the country to be credible watch dogs on the prevention of torture, in line with the UN Convention.



The Executive Director, PRAWA, Dr Uju Agomoh made the call during the consultation workshop for media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the Report of the UN Committee Against Torture, on Friday in Abuja.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria acceded to the Convention Against Torture on June 28, 2001.



Agomoh said that the involvement of the media and the CSOs would ensure timely implementation of the recommendations of the UN reports against torture.



She said there was also the need for strong political will, administrative support and strong partnership with the media and CSOs in protecting Nigerians against torture.



Agomoh said that PRAWA had already been working on the reports, but said government needed to be reminded about certain things that were making the country not to look good.

She said: ”20 years ago, Nigeria signed the United Nations Convention Against Torture on human and degrading treatments.



“But all obligation relating to that convention, especially the obligation to report the progress in terms of implementation has not been done in the past 20 years.



“We cannot have a process like this and not involve the media and other relevant stakeholders by creating more awareness.



“As a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), we are trying to sensitise Nigerians on the UN reports and at the same time engaging the media and CSOs to help us be a credible watch dog.



“As an NGO, we are calling on the media and CSOs at all levels to participate in the implementation of the UN reports against torture. Media involvement will really go a long way,” she said.



Agomoh said that it was the responsibilities of the government to ensure the implementation of the report, adding that the media and CSOs should support the government in that regard.



She said it was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, including the media and CSOs to make Nigeria to do the right thing.



“Media posses the power to shape the actions of the government and the public, ” Agomoh added. (NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...