PRAWA urges commitment of stakeholders to implementing non-custodial measures

May 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project



The Prisoners Rehabilitation Aid Welfare Action (PRAWA) has urged stakeholders   implementation of non-custodial measures and avoid leaving it for  the Nigeria Correctional .

The Executive Director of PRAWA,  Dr Uju Agomo, made the on Thursday in Lagos, during a one-day consultative workshop for government agencies and other stakeholders.

The workshop was organised by the British Council Rule of Law and (RoLAC) in collaboration with PRAWA, and by the European Union.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that about 35 persons  drawn from Nigeria Correctional , Nigeria Immigration , Nigerian Customs and other relevant agencies participated at the workshop.

The  workshop had the theme: “Effective Implementation of Non-Custodial Measures”.

Agomo said that the responsibilities for the Nigeria Correctional could not be effectively implemented without involvement of  stakeholders.

She said the participants should leave the workshop with a view to educating others and working toward implementing  the measures.

The executive director said  there were many people in custody who should not be there, adding that the Nigeria Correctional Service must be willing to work with other agencies and stakeholders on non-custodial measures.

“Justice propels security and security propels justice. If you want development, you must recognise justice. There are people and communities that need justice.

“Many people believe that Nigeria Correctional Service is same with Nigeria Prisons Service: that is not correct. Nigeria Correctional Service consists of custodial and non-custodial .

“ If we implement the measures of non-custodial well, we will be promoting good human rights in Nigeria,” she said.

The RoLAC Coordinator in Lagos State, Mrs Ajibola Ijimakinwa, said  the aim of the workshop was good governance, protection for children, women and people with disability, and justice for all.

Ijimakinwa said the workshop   create awareness of the  Nigeria Correctional Service Act of 2019 (non-custodial measures), provide platform for government agencies and other relevant stakeholders to interface and brainstorm on for effective implementation.

She said the workshop also identify roles that various agencies of government and other relevant stakeholders could  play in the effective implementation of non-custodial measures and share useful ideas.

Ijimakinwa said RoLAC was happy to be part of the workshop, expressing the hope  that all grey areas in correctional service be addressed by at the workshop.

An Assistant Controller-General (ACG) of Nigeria Correctional Service in charge of  Parole, Mrs Adobi Oputa, said many people were not well informed about the roles of the service.

She said that the  service was doing everything possible to implement measures accepted internationally.

The ACG,  Special Duties of the service, Mr Victor Benson, said that there was the need for stakeholders to be acquainted with  the  Nigeria Correctional Service Act. (NAN)

