The Prisoners Rehabilitation Aid Welfare Action (PRAWA) has urged stakeholders to support implementation of non-custodial measures and avoid leaving it for the Nigeria Correctional Service.

The Executive Director of PRAWA, Dr Uju Agomo, made the call on Thursday in Lagos, during a one-day consultative workshop for government agencies and other stakeholders.

The workshop was organised by the British Council Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) in collaboration with PRAWA, and sponsored by the European Union.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that about 35 persons drawn from Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Customs Service and other relevant agencies participated at the workshop.

The workshop had the theme: “Effective Implementation of Non-Custodial Measures”.

Agomo said that the responsibilities for the Nigeria Correctional Service could not be effectively implemented without involvement of stakeholders.

She said the participants should leave the workshop with a view to educating others and working toward implementing the measures.

The executive director said there were many people in custody who should not be there, adding that the Nigeria Correctional Service must be willing to work with other agencies and stakeholders on non-custodial measures.

“Justice propels security and security propels justice. If you want development, you must recognise justice. There are people and communities that need justice.

“Many people believe that Nigeria Correctional Service is same with Nigeria Prisons Service: that is not correct. Nigeria Correctional Service consists of custodial and non-custodial services.

“ If we implement the measures of non-custodial services well, we will be promoting good human rights in Nigeria,” she said.

The RoLAC Project Coordinator in Lagos State, Mrs Ajibola Ijimakinwa, said the aim of the workshop was good governance, protection for children, women and people with disability, and justice for all.

Ijimakinwa said the workshop would create awareness of the Nigeria Correctional Service Act of 2019 (non-custodial measures), provide platform for government agencies and other relevant stakeholders to interface and brainstorm on strategies for effective implementation.

She said the workshop would also identify roles that various agencies of government and other relevant stakeholders could play in the effective implementation of non-custodial measures and share useful ideas.

Ijimakinwa said RoLAC was happy to be part of the workshop, expressing the hope that all grey areas in correctional service would be addressed by at the workshop.

An Assistant Controller-General (ACG) of Nigeria Correctional Service in charge of Parole, Mrs Adobi Oputa, said many people were not well informed about the roles of the service.

She said that the service was doing everything possible to implement measures accepted internationally.

The ACG, Special Duties of the service, Mr Victor Benson, said that there was the need for stakeholders to be acquainted with the Nigeria Correctional Service Act. (NAN)

