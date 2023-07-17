PRAWA calls for joint effort to decongest custodial centres nationwide

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Executive Director, Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Dr Uju Agomoh has again called for joint efforts to decongest custiodial centres in the country.

Agomoh made the call at a media briefing and strategy session on setting agenda for Administration of Justice and Corrections Reform in Nigeria, on Monday in Abuja.

The PRAWA boss stressed the need for Strategies to promote effective reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates and ex-offenders.

She said that it was time to use provisions of the law such as quick justice for pre-trial inmates to decongest the facilities.

According to Agomoh, frequent transfer of judicial and prosecuting police officers leads to stalling of cases.

“We recommended that the legislature hastens amendment of criminal laws and decriminalisation and declassification of minor and petty offences in Nigerian Laws, ” she said.

Agomoh called on the media and CSOs to be credible watch dogs in ensuring proper and timely implementation of the recommendations.

Mr Ibikunle Bamidele of Legal Aid Council, said journalists needed to always reach out to development partners and NGOs for factual information on issues that concerned inmates.

Also, Deputy Director Public Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice, Yusuf Abdulkadir assured that the Federal Government would streamline the suggestions by stakeholders into its policies. (NAN)

