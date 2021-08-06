PRAWA boss bags humanitarian service award

Dr Uju Agomoh, Executive Director, Prisoners Rehabilitation And Welfare Action (PRAWA), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has been conferred with an award for humanitarian Service by the Inner Wheel District 914.

A statement by the Deputy Director, PRAWA, Barr. Ogechi Ogu, on Friday in Abuja, said the award was conferred on the PRAWA boss by Dr. Fidelia Uketui, District Chairman, Inner Wheel District 914.

Ogu said the award was conferred during the Installation ceremony of the 34th Chairman of Inner Wheel District 914 held in Owerri, Imo state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Inner Wheel is an association of wives and direct relations of Rotarians, united in the ideals of service.

It is a worldwide organisation, which is entirely philanthropic and prides itself in its service to the less privileged and the society at large.

Inner wheel District 914, made up of 24 clubs spread across seven states of the Federation, as one of its objectives encourages the ideals of personal service.

Some of the key areas of attention for International Inner Wheel towards achieving more just and equal societies in the 2021-2022 Service year are opportunity and empowerment.

The statement said the award was recognition for a committed service provider who has dedicated close to three decades of her life to being the voice of the voiceless.

“Also in the provision of legal and other support services to vulnerable prisoners, ex-prisoners and youths at risk.

“Agomoh has personally carried out over 1000 prison/monitoring visits covering about 150 prisons in 32 countries.

“The board, management and staff of PRAWA congratulates Agomoh on the conferment of an award of excellence for humanitarian services on her,” said the statement.

Responding, Agomoh reiterated her commitment to rendering service to prisoners, especially inmates of custodial centres in locations within Inner Wheel District 914.

NAN reports that Agomoh is also the team Lead Effective Implementation of Non-custodial Measures in Nigeria Project.

She is also member, Independent Investigation Panel (IIP) on Alleged Human Rights Violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigeria Police Force. (NAN)

