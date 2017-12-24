In Praise of UN Resolution On Jerusalem, By Issa Aremu

True to expectation, my reflection on the 11th December following December 6th unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel by President Donald Trump entitled “Donald Trump; Israeli’s Friend or Foe? elicited the typical binary (almost mob!) crude on-line responses; “for” and “against” Israel. As I once observed no country on the planet “.. has painfully polarized humanity vertically and horizontally like Israel. It is either for or against, Left or Right, Zionist or anti-Zionist, doves or hawks…”. Old prejudices hardly give way.

However informed international community is increasingly less ideological with Israel but pragmatic to judge it based on its commitment to sustainable just peace in the Middle East not its claims and its allies . It is remarkable that President Trump conclusively demonstrated his ability to stand the acid test, as Israel’s enemy (not necessarily friend!) by turning an unprecedented tide against the state of Israel through his reckless Jerusalem policy. It is increasingly self-evident that global Solidarity with Palestinians is a major commitment in many countries of the world.

Nigeria last Thursday commendably joined 127 other countries to back a UN resolution which effectively called on the U.S. to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Political implored Togo was the only African country that voted against the resolution. A total of 128 countries approved the non-binding resolution. Nine countries voted against it, 21 did not turn up to vote, while 35 abstained. The other eight that voted against the resolution were the U.S., Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, and Palau. The eight could very well be far flung minion states of America. Apart from the U.S., all the other four permanent Security Council members, namely China, France, Russian Federation and the United Kingdom voted in support of the resolution. Not even the earlier threat of President Donald Trump that the U.S. could withdraw funding for countries that back the resolution stop many to isolate US in the resolution. Between American dollars and justice for the Palestinians majority of the world opted for the latter!.

The resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly states that any decisions regarding the status of Jerusalem are “null and void” and must be cancelled. The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians. Israel occupied the east of the city in the 1967 Middle East war and regards the entire city as its indivisible capital. The Palestinians insist on East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. The final status of the historic city is expected to be discussed in the latter stages of peace talks. My reflection today is in Praise of the historic resolution in solidarity with Palestinian people. The full text reads as follows;

“Reaffirming its relevant resolutions, including resolution A/RES/72/15 of 30 November 2017 on Jerusalem. Reaffirming the relevant resolutions of the Security Council, including resolutions 242 (1967), 252 (1968), 267 (1969), 298 (1971), 338 (1973), 446 (1979), 465 (1980), 476 (1980), 478 (1980), and 2334 (2016),

Guided by the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and reaffirming inter alia, the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force,

Bearing in mind the specific status of the Holy City of Jerusalem and, in particular, the need for the protection and preservation of the unique spiritual, religious and cultural dimensions of the City, as foreseen in the relevant United Nations resolutions,

Stressing that Jerusalem is a final status issue to be resolved through negotiations in line with relevant United Nations resolutions,

Expressing in this regard its deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem,

Affirms that any decisions and actions which purport to have altered, the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council, and in this regard, calls upon all States to refrain from the establishment of diplomatic missions in the Holy City of Jerusalem, pursuant to resolution 478 (1980) of the Security Council;

Demands that all States comply with Security Council resolutions regarding the Holy City of Jerusalem, and not to recognize any actions or measures contrary to those resolutions”.

Wishing all merry Christmas and a just and prosperous 2018.

Issa Aremu, mni

comradearemu@yahoo.com