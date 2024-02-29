PPP, concession agreements- Reps commence investigation

The House of Representatives has commenced investigation and performance assessments of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and concession agreements in the country since 1999.

The hearing was organised by the Joint Committees on Public Assets and Special Duties on Thursday in Abuja.

The Speaker of the House, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas while declaring the hearing open, said the objective was to meticulously dissect the triumphs, challenges, and overall impact of PPPs and concession agreements on our public infrastructure and services.

“While PPPs have indeed played a crucial role in propelling development, it is imperative that their effectiveness undergoes a comprehensive analysis.

“Therefore, this hearing presents a platform for transparent dialogue, insightful discussions, and collective efforts to rectify any shortcomings and build upon successes.

“As we set off on this journey of investigation and evaluation, we should remain mindful of the public interest we are duty-bound to serve.

“Your insights and expertise are vital in shaping recommendations that will steer the course of future policies and practices,” he said.

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Assets, Rep. Ademorin Kuye (APC- Lagos state) said that PPP initiatives and concession agreements were envisioned as beacons of innovation and efficiency.

He said that they were aimed at propelling Nigeria to new heights of development for global competitiveness.

“They promised not just roads, bridges, buildings, power, transportation, aviation, education, energy, mineral resources and solid minerals, but a framework for sustainable growth and public welfare.

“It is our responsibility, and indeed our mandate, to ascertain the extent to which these programmes have honored their promises, followed due process, followed laid down terms of operation and to chart a course for their optimisation.

“The deliberations today are a cornerstone of the democratic process, reflecting our collective commitment to ensuring that public assets and public-private partnerships operate within the frameworks of integrity, delivering value to every Nigerian.

“We are here to dissect complex agreements, to hear testimonies, to ask probing questions, and to demand detailed accounts,” he said.

However, following scanty submissions on concessions in the country by agencies of government at the hearing, the joint committee resolved to adjourn hearing to a later date.

In his ruling, the Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties Rep. Tukura Ibrahim (APC-Kebbi) ruled that on-going concessions should be halted pending the outcome of the investigation. (NAN)