PPJ holds platform on accountability for Christians in Government

Thursday October 8th, 2020 in Abuja host Christian leaders and workers in Government to a one – day platform on Christianity and Accountability. The Priests Peace and Justice Initiative (PPJ), the social arm of Palace of PRIESTS ASSEMBLY (PPA) will onin Abuja host Christian leaders and workers in Government to a one – day platform on Christianity and Accountability.

The conference with the theme “Promoting Christian Ethics in Governance: The Role of Christians in Shunning Corruption”, is expected to attract the Hon. Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Barr. Chille Igbauwa as Keynote speaker, Chairman of the National Human Commission, Barr. Anthony Ojukwu, as Chairman and Rev. (Hon) Francis Waive, (APC; Delta Central) as Chairman of the discussion panel.

The Platform is part of activities of the implementation of the SHUN CORRUPTION project by the Priests Peace and Justice Initiative (PPJ)/Palace of Priests Assembly (PPA) and supported by the MacArthur Foundation geared towards mobilizing and empowering Christian Leaders and Workers especially Pentecostals, to contribute to prosperity and social justice.

The platform will bring together Christian leaders and workers in government across Nigeria, including selected top – ranking Christian government workers, to focus on Christianity and Accountability. The platform is based on a recognition that there are Christian ethics based on the word (the Bible) which should guide the behavior of Christian adherents that are serving in government.

A statement by Tive Denedo, the Programme Manager of PPJ said that, “we need to wage an aggressive fight against corruption, those who practice corruption and institutions that benefit from the proceeds of corruption to restore public trust in our institutions”. The aim of the forum is to encourage and empower Christians in government to contribute to ensure and sustain the level of commitment of combating corruption in government institutions and Nigeria as a whole.

He explained that corruption is undoubtedly the most pressing governance and development challenge that Africa especially Nigeria is confronted with today saying its debilitating and corrosive effect reverse hard – won developmental gains and threaten progress, stability and development of the continent.

According to him “the absence of accountability has allowed people to steal with impunity, making Nigerians poor when they should be taken care of by the government.” Nigerians suffer when hospitals are without basic services, schools without chairs, people without water and young people without jobs. That is the consequence of this corruption.

To win this war against corruption Nigerians must re-strategize and without fail re-set its priorities such that it places much emphasis on citizens in leading the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Citizens must be united in taking responsibility for the future of Nigeria. Therefore, PPJ through its Shun Corruption project have been engaging in activities that seeks to promote zero tolerance for corruption, mobilizing and empowering Pentecostal Christians to join the fight against corruption

Denedo urged all Nigerians to join the fight against corruption to solidify Nigeria’s political commitment towards a corrupt free, citizen driven, democratically governed Nigeria, as envisioned and enshrined by our anti-graft laws; The Nigeria we want.

According to him PPJ believes that our collective prosperity will largely depend on addressing the reckless attitude of public officials to economic and political governance and impunity through the instrumentality of the rule and evolution of new norms, attitudes and behavior that abhors corruption. This will require coherence, consistency, and pragmatism on the part of citizens and state institutions.