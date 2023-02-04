PPC Committee, channel for complaints against police molestation — Chairman

By Monday Ijeh

The Chairman, Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC), Mr. Abel Enitan, said the committee was created to serve as channel for citizens to lodge complaints against police molestation.

Mr Bolaji O. Kazeem, the Director, Press and Public Relations Unit in the Ministry of Police Affairs, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Kazeem said the committee chairman who spoke at a meeting of the committee, noted that the PPCC was crucial, central and strategic to free and fair conduct of elections in Nigeria.

Enitan, also the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Police Affairs, said citizens would be free and comfortable to participate in elections when they perceived the policeman as friend, partner, dependable and trusted ally.

“It is important to let citizens know that there are available channels to seek redress and get justice once their rights are violated.

“Citizens will go out there to do whatever they want within the limits of the law when there is assurance that a channel through which they can make their grievances known and obtain justice is available,” he said.

Enitan said the committee was a critical agent of peace, seeking to fight for the downtrodden, the less privileged and the vulnerable. (NAN)