Power Supply: Expert urges FG to give priority to renewable energy

A Renewable Energy Expert, Mr Yemi Kolawale, has urged the Federal Government to give more priority to growth of renewable energy to curb epileptic power supply in the country.

Kolawale, CEO Topian Energy, made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, if the federal government gives extra attention to the growth of renewable energy, it can improve the nation’s energy supplies.

“Sustaining investment in the sector could change our energy narratives in no distant future.