The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has appealed to electricity consumers for understanding over recent shortage of power supply in its franchise areas.Mr Ibrahim Shawai, Head of Corporate Communications, KEDCO, made the appeal in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that franchise under KEDCO operation includes Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.Shawai explained that the thermal stations supplying the Grid that feeds KEDCO had not been generating power due to the shortage of gas to fire the power plants; hence the epileptic power supply.“KEDCO do not generate, rather distribute whatever has been generated,” he said.He appealed to KEDCO customers for their understanding and assured improved supply distribution that will guarantee satisfaction. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

