Power shortage: KEDCO appeals to consumers

April 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has appealed to electricity consumers for understanding over recent shortage of power supply in its franchise areas.Mr Ibrahim Shawai, of Corporate Communications, KEDCO, the in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that franchise under KEDCO operation includes , Katsina and Jigawa States.Shawai explained that the thermal stations supplying the Grid that feeds KEDCO had not been generating power due to the shortage of gas to fire the power plants; hence the epileptic power supply.“KEDCO do not generate, rather distribute whatever has been generated,” he said.He appealed to KEDCO customers for their understanding and assured improved supply distribution that will guarantee satisfaction. (NAN)

