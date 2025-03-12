Power rotation in Plateau sacrosanct – Mutfwang

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, says that the zoning arrangement in the state will remain even after his tenure.

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, says that the zoning arrangement in the state will remain even after his tenure.

Mutfwang declared this during a colloquium tagged “Leadership and Transformation: the Renaissance of Plateau Economy”, organised in his honour on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colloquium, organised by a group, BCM Media, was to commemorate the 60th birthday anniversary of the governor.

“I will respect the wishes of Plateau people; I will honour the existing power sharing arrangements in the state.

“By the special grace of God, after my successful tenure, the next governor will come from the northern part of the state.

“This is non-negotiable, and I will respect this arrangement to the latter,” Mutfwang said.

The governor also distanced himself from the ongoing rumours about the impeachment of the speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mr Gabriel Dewan.

“The current leadership in the assembly wasn’t our creation.

“We honoured the wishes of Plateau people and ensured the speaker came from the southern part of the state.

“With the removal of the lawmakers elected under my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the court, the current leadership in the assembly emerged.

“Those trying to create confusion behind the scene should kindly desist henceforth,” the governor warned.

Mutfwang, who thanked the organisers of the event, promised to continually provide good governance to the people of the state.(NAN)