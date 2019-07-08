Power outage in Bayelsa traced to transmission fault on 132 KV Owerri-Yenagoa line–PHED

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says the current blackout in Bayelsa is caused by transmission constraints outside its control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the power outage being experienced across Bayelsa was worsened by a total system collapse that threw the entire state in darkness since Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Mr John Onyi, Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED who regretted the incident said that efforts were underway by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to clear the faults.

Onyi told NAN in a telephone interview on Monday that power supply to Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital was lost on Thursday evening due to a fault on TCN’s network which served PHED customers in Bayelsa.

“The customers of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital are presently experiencing forced power outage.

“The outage is caused by a faulty 132kv Owerri-Yenagoa lines belonging to Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN. The unfortunate incident occurred on the eve of Friday, July 5.

“However, TCN technical crew has long been dispatched to the site with a view to fixing the lines and as soon as it is fixed, power supply to the capital city will be restored.

“PHED, therefore, seeks the patience and understanding of all the residents and government functionaries while waiting for the restoration,” Onyi said. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

