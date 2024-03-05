Power outage delays plenary at Senate

A prolonged power outage at the National Assembly on Tuesday delayed the commencement of plenary at the Senate Chambers as the lawmakers waited for about an hour before power was restored.

Commenting, Sen. Sunday Karimi (APC-Kogi) described the situation as uncommon.

“Since the commencement of the 10th Assembly, we’ve not had this kind of experience. Often times when we were sitting, we make use of the power generation set, unfortunately today, our generating set developed a fault,” he said.

On his part, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, apologised to his colleagues for the power outage and assured that the problem was being addressed.

“The engineers are still working on the lights. It went off since morning, it’s even affecting some offices in the fourth floor.

“We have about nine offices that still don’t have light at present, but they are working on it.

“I noticed even members of the press are fanning themselves, at least they feel the heat too. If it gets too hot, then we may have to adjourn for a while, but they are working on it.

“I apologise for any inconvenience,” Akpabio said.(NAN)

By Naomi Sharang