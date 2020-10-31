Power: AEDC explains load shedding affecting Kubwa, environs

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC has explained the reason for the load shedding experienced by its customers at several locations in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to a statement signed by AEDC Management, the affected areas include: Kubwa, Diedie, Lower Usman Dam, Bwari, Dutse, Dawaki, 3rd Avenue, 69 Road, 64 Road, 62 Road, Gwarinpa, Sunshine Estate, Map Global Estate, I pent Estate, Queens Estate. Kafe Gardens 1, 2&3. Efab Estate, Home Security Estate, Fine Estate, Macopoli Estate, Marine Estate, Adkan Estate, Verozone Estate, Justice Estate, Davis Estate and Police Estate.

AEDC said the load shedding was occasioned by the fault on one of the 60MVA transformers at the TCN 2 x 60MVA station at Kubwa, Abuja.

While acknowledging that the TCN enforced load shedding has the potential of disrupting the socio-economic activities of its customers as well as its own obligations towards the market, AEDC said it is working with the TCN on how to speedily resolve the issue especially because of the onset of the dry season, which it says will have serious effects on the comfort of the customers.

AEDC therefore appealed to all affected customers to bear with it, while it is working assiduously with the TCN to ensure the restoration of normal power supply to the affected customers.