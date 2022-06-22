Power, 5 other Ministries make presentations as Buhari presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over virtual weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Power; Works and Housing; Trade, Industry and Investment; Health as well as Finance are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

Those physically present at the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, (represented by a Permanent Secretary in the SGF office, Habiba Lawal), Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present are, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The Ministers of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Trade Industry and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and Minister of State-Health, Mamora Olorunnimbe are also attending the meeting.

Other cabinet members are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja. (NAN)

