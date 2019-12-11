POWA reiterates need to empower widows of fallen heroes, vulnerable youths

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Omobolanle Olonisakin, has reiterated the need to prioritize the empowerment of widows of fallen heroes, their wards and the needy in the society.

Olonisakin, who stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the graduation ceremony of batch 8 DEPOWA Skills Acquisition Centre (DSAC) students, disclosed that 66 students were graduating in different vocations, pointing out that 21 of them were widows, while 5 were vulnerable youths.

”Like I always reiterate, it is very important that we prioritize the welfare and well being of our fallen heroes’ widows, their wards and the needy in the society.

“To the graduands, I say well, you have done well. You have been groomed to secure your future and in the process, be an employer of labour and give livelihood to others too. Go forth and shine like the star that you are.

“Since the inception of this is empowerment program, widows and vulnerable youths amongst you will be given a trade starter packs and financial assistance to secure a shop.”

She appreciated the chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and the Commandant of the Tri-Service institutions for their financial and moral support.

She disclosed that out of 346 students, 127 of them were widows who graduated from the program, adding that most of them were performing commendably well in their choices.

Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, the Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, represented by AVM AA Kassimu, said that POWA is playing a supportive role to members of the armed forces.

He added that instead of allowing the widows and their children to live pitiable lives, POWA had taken the initiative to enhance their training by giving them starter packs so that they could start up their businesses without seeking for loan.

He pointed out that the program is a very noble gesture, adding that they are going to canvass for POWA to ensure that individuals and organizations in the country can support the trainings and sponsor students to benefit from future exercises.