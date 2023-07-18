POWA receives, launches Barrack Inspection Bus

…As IGP encourages officers to embrace healthy lifestyles, wellness

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, has launched a state-of-the-art Barracks Inspection Bus.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, (FPRO), Force Headquarters, Abuja, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed that the bus was donated by Sanomi Foundation.

Adejobi said the Barracks Inspection Bus, equipped with modern facilities and amenities, will serve as a mobile platform for conducting comprehensive inspections of police barracks across the country.

He said,”The President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, today 15th July 2023, received and launched a state-of-the-art Barracks Inspection Bus generously donated by Sanomi Foundation through Mr Igho Charles Sanomi, a committed philanthropist and son of a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

“The ceremony, presided over by the IGP, highlighted the significance of maintaining officers’ hygiene and overall wellness in the force. The event showcased a commitment to improving the living conditions of officers and encouraging them to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

“The Barracks Inspection Bus, equipped with modern facilities and amenities, will serve as a mobile platform for conducting comprehensive inspections of police barracks across the country. It aims to address issues related to officers’ hygiene, living conditions, and wellness by providing a conducive environment for the necessary evaluations and interventions.

“The bus will play a vital role in identifying areas that require improvement and facilitating targeted interventions to enhance the overall well-being of police officers and their families.”

According to the statement, during the launch, the IGP emphasized the importance of officers’ health and encouraged them to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Recognizing the challenges faced by law enforcement personnel, the IGP pledged more support for POWA on its welfare agenda and reiterated the Force’s commitment to providing better living conditions and wellness programs for officers.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the physical and mental well-being of police officers, ultimately leading to improved performance and public safety.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

