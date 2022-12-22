POWA distributes food items to 200 widows, others in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Sokoto State chapter, on Thursday distributed food items, clothing materials and other items to 200 widows and wives of retired policemen in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed comprised bags of rice, millets, vegetable oil, detergent, children, men and women wears, among others.

The Chairperson, Hajia A’isha Gumel said the gesture was part of routine support of families of deceased and retired personnel, as well as other less privileged persons in the society.

She added that the aim was to ease their hardships and enable them celebrate the Yuletide season with smiles.

The POWA chairperson also presented certificates to 20 women sponsored by the association to acquire skills, so as to be self reliant

“POWA engages on educational support programmes, skills acquisition training, and distribution of clothing and food items among other support to citizens.

“Since our assumption of the leadership of the association, we initiated series of entrepreneurial skills and training for members.

“We also entered into partnership with state and non-state actors who opened up grants for our members and many other initiatives,” she said.

The POWA chairperson expressed appreciation to Sokoto State Government for supporting members of the association and including them in its empowerment programmes.

She also commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Usaini Gumel for his encouragement and support to the association.

Responding on half the beneficiaries, Malama Yahanasu Bello, Maimuna Ibrahim and Halima Magawata expressed appreciation for the support, saying it would enhance their livelihoods. (NAN)