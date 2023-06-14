Poverty, unemployment no excuses for cybercrimes – Bawa

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, says poverty and unemployment are no justification for involvement in computer-related frauds.

The Commission’s Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja.

He reported Bawa as saying this in a lecture titled: “The Roles of Youths in Curbing Economic and Financial Crimes,” delivered at the Orientation/ Matriculation programme for fresh students of the Lagos State University, Lagos.

Bawa said poverty should not be an excuse for criminality just as unemployment should not be a basis for defrauding others of their hard-earned incomes by youths who are involved in internet frauds.

The EFCC boss was represented by ACE1 Michael Wetkaz, Commander, Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC.

He described the youth as one of the most strategic stakeholders in nation- building, adding that they could confront and conquer corrupt practices if they showed willingness to be change agents in their various engagements.

“You cannot tackle any crime that you are committing. Be change agents by refusing to be involved in, facilitate or perpetrate any form of economic crime.

“In your interactions within and outside the school environment, steer clear of criminality. This way, you can positively influence everyone around you,” he said.

He also enjoined the youth to be whistleblowers by being part of the army of those rejecting economic crimes and other acts of corruption by utilizing the Eagle Eye Application of the EFCC.

“The Application”, is a digital reporting device that allows for anonymous reporting. Images can be uploaded and sent to the EFCC.

“In case you don’t know how to become a whistleblower, there are structures that can be of assistance to you. One of such is the EFCC Zero Tolerance Club we are bringing on board on your campus.

“Make yourself an ambassador of integrity by joining the Zero Tolerance for Corruption Club at its inauguration,” he said.

According to him, the objective of Zero Tolerance Club, among others, is to inculcate the right moral and create a platform for continuous engagement with the students on the need to shun the alluring temptations of societal vices.

He said it was also aimed at sensitising members to the effects of economic and financial crimes and to promote right attitude and values that influenced ethical behaviour and good character.

Bawa further charged the students to embrace hard work rather than internet fraud, which he called “a crime against humanity and God”.

He said EFCC alone could not deliver on its mandates without the support of all its stakeholders, including the youth.

He, therefore, enjoined them to be the Commission’s foot soldiers in the task of ridding the nation of economic and financial crimes.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

