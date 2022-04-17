Poverty Eradication: Kwara gets Sadaqat, Zakat council

By Mujidat Oyewole

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has inaugurated a Majlis (Council) for Sadaqah (alms/charity) and Zakat for the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) however reports that the council is a non-governmental initiative long conceived to fight extreme poverty and hunger among Muslims in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

It stated that AbdulRazak inaugurated the council at the Ilorin Central Mosque, a great legacy for the House of Sheikh Alimi.

The governor commended the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, for the initiative, adding that it aligns with his administration’s policy to support the poor.

He said that it would also cover underserved and vulnerable people, through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

“History is being made in Kwara for the unique project. This is a project that should concern every Muslim in our state.

“Many centuries ago, Allah has prescribed a surefooted solution to the problem of mass poverty and social integration in the society.

“Many Muslim societies have taken full advantage of the institution of Zakat and Sadaqah to reduce extreme hunger and build a cohesive society where no one is left behind,” he said.

AbdulRazaq pledged the state government’s support to the council.

He commended the Emir for assembling a team of honest, knowledgeable and influential people as members of the council.

“I urge everyone to support it, because it will bridge poverty gaps, improve social cohesion and ultimately reduce crimes in our communities,” said the governor.

Sulu Gambari had earlier expressed optimism that the initiative, which had long been conceived would be an exemplary to the world.

The Emir thanked the governor for championing the initiative and appealed to other well meaning individuals to support the project.

The Chairman of the Majlis, Alhaji Sa’ad Belgore, said the mandate of the council was to mobilise all Muslim philanthropists in the state to collect, distribute and administer Sadaqat and Zakat through the council.

Belgore said that it would make positive impact on the society and solicited for support and partnership with the state government, especially its relevant agencies. (NAN)

