Poverty Alleviation: NSIPA Coordinator assures of better life transforming interventions 

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Coordinator,

National Social Investment Program Agency (NSIPA) Hajiya Halima Shehu has assured poor and vulnerable Nigerians of better life transforming interventions in consonance with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Shehu who assumed office on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs & Poverty Alleviation is one of the most important ministry in any Administration as it directly assists in uplifting the poor and vulnerables out of poverty.

She however lamented that the NSIPA which has been running since 2016, is yet to completely alleviate Poverty out of the country.

She therefore assured that operational lapses which has bedeviled the implementation of the program will be addressed for better life transforming interventions for the poor and vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

She said,”Since your assumption of office as the Honourable Minister of this important ministry I have seen the efforts you are making towards uplifting the living standards of our people through the NSIP.

“As we all know the NSIP programmes have now been running in the country since 2016 across the country but it’s yet to completely alleviate Poverty out of the country. First , because the population of poor/vulnerables is twice higher than the average population of Nigerians who can afford the basic human needs and not up to 30% of the population have been empowered.

“Poverty as we all know, engenders crime in any society, the more the people are uplifted out of poverty the lesser the crime rate in any society.

“As we all know, the programmes have witnessed so many criticisms in the country for lack of transparency, accountability, free & fair selection of beneficiaries, realistic data base and publicity amongst others.

“We hope to do better in this aspect especially now that the programmes are governed by an act which is a legal framework that clearly states the function of the Agency, the CEO & Stakeholders.

“Honourable Minister ma , with our agency under supervision of your Ministry, I know that all areas of operational lapses will be looked into for better life transforming interventions on poverty striken conditions of the poor Nigerians across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT , Abuja).

“I have confidence that With full support by your Ministry N- SIPA, would make the ‘ Renewed Hope Mantra of President Bola Tinubu ‘s administration , a practical reality among vulnerable Nigerians.”

Shehu noted that the task ahead is a huge one, but expressed her commitment and dedication in implementing the sensitive assignment of poverty alleviation which she described one of the biggest promise of Mr President’s “Renewed Hope Mandate”.

