Poverty Alleviation: FG launches GEEP 2.0

The Federal Government has launched the restructured Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme known as GEEP 2.0 designed to empower the citizens and eradicate poverty in the country.

Speaking at the official launch of GEEP 2.0 on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq appreciated President Buhari for the confidence reposed on her and her team and the support to effectively implement the National Social Investment Programme NSIP.

The Minister explained that the GEEP is part of the NSIP clusters, which includes the NPOWER, the CCT and the NHGSFP, which have collectively impacted over 12 million households since inception.

Farouq disclosed that the GEEP is innovatively targeted and delivered under three unique products which are; TraderMoni for marginalized youth, the MarketMoni targets vulnerable women, and the FarmerMoni specifically focuses on rural farmers.

She said,”Your Excellency, I am indeed very grateful sir, for the official launch of Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

“You are aware that the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) consists of poverty reduction intervention clusters approved by the Federal Government in 2016 and in 2019 the programme was transferred to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for institutionalisation, supervision and coordination.

“The NSIP clusters, includes; the NPOWER, the GEEP, the CCT and the NHGSFP, which collectively have so far impacted over 12 million households since inception and the numbers are growing.

“The GEEP programme is a veritable tool designed to end poverty in many ways. In other words, GEEP targets the unbanked poor and vulnerable but skilled population that have always been left out on credit delivery programmes and is directed at providing soft and affordable loans to finance their businesses.”

“With Mr. President’s gracious approval to expansion to provide loans to an additional 1,000,000 beneficiaries, with emphasis to targeting small holder farmers in the year 2020/2021, the GEEP has been restructured and is being flagged-off today as GEEP 2.0.”

Farouq also explained that the GEEP 2.0 is structured to effectively deliver soft loans & skills to a wide range of unemployed citizens including persons living with disability, marginalized women and unemployed youth amongst other vulnerable groups in our society.

Other key features of GEEP 2.0 includes

empowering Nigerian farmers especially the rural farmers, rapid scale-up of Farmer Moni to agroprenuership to increase agricultural produce, food security and job creation,

Market Moni will specially focus on under-privileged and marginalized woman in the communities.

“The Trader Moni will target empowerment and uplifting under-privileged and vulnerable youth that scavengers, market wheelbarrow boys, orphans and youth with special needs;

“Have a nationwide reach which intends to empower farmers in rural area irrespective of gender, race or religion across all the 36 states of Nigeria; and It is anticipated also to reduce unemployment by creation of skilled jobs for the under-privileged in our society.

“| wish to state here that the GEEP 2.0 is well coordinated and has an implementation model that accommodates representation at the Federal, State and Local Government levels.

“Part of the new strategies include an increase in the loan portfollo of 7raderMon/ and Market Moni loans from N10,000.00 to N50,000.00, while the FarmerMoni is now N300,000 along with the provision of value chain and creation of digitat marketplace (E-platform) for beneficiaries to sell their products,” she said.

The Minister disclosed that government have put in place a digital integration, and coordination platform along with a strong and centralized monitoring and evaluation system aimed at enhancing loans recovery.

She added that the NSIP and by extension, the GEEP currently remain the main driving force behind the poverty reduction in Nigeria.

The Minister appreciated Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo whose office commenced the implementation of the NSIP, adding that without that solid foundation, they would not have been able to transit to the current levels of implementation smoothly.

She therefore thanked all stakeholders both local and international organizations who have partnered with the Ministry and have directly or indirectly contributed towards the successful implementation of the NSIP.

The Minister called on all Nigerians who are specially targeted by the NSIP and indeed the GEEP to take advantage of all that the programme offers so that the vision of Mr. President of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 2030 will unfailingly be accomplished.

Goodwill messages were given by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, the Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, among others.

Represented at the were the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, the Director General, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, among others.

