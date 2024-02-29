Poverty Alleviation: Anambra Assembly LP caucus donate 6 months salary

Eight Members of Labour Party (LP) in Anambra House of Assembly have promised to donate their six months basic salary as their contribution to alleviating the plight of the people of the state.

Mr John Umunnajiego representing Onitsha South 2 said this on Thursday in Awka while addressing newsmen.

Umunnajiego, who is the leader of the LP caucus in the House, said they would work out modalities to ensure effective use of the fund.

He appealed to the federal and state governments to prioritise poverty alleviation, health, security and infrastructure so as to give Nigerians new lease of life.

He commended the federal and state government for their bid to provide social infrastructures to the people but urged more attention to basic needs such as food, good health and security.

“It will be appreciated if the governments suspend projects that do not have direct effects on people and rather provide stomach, health and security projects.

“This is because it is only healthy and the living people that will enjoy social infrastructure. So we ask that basic needs like food, security and working hospital be provided,” he said.

Umunnajiego said with elections lost and won, it was unfortunate that many Nigerians were suffering.

While commending the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, for providing constructive criticism of President Bola Tinubu administration, Umunnajiego said it demonstrated Obi’s desire for a better Nigeria.

“It really shows that he is committed to making this nation a better place for all of us.

“To the masses, hope is a virtue; we must sustain hope. That is the currency for better tomorrow”, he said.

Also speaking, Mr Henry Mbachu, representing Awka South 1, said that it would be insensitive on the lawmakers’ part to pretend that all was well with their constituents.

Mbachu urged other lawmakers both at national and state levels to make substantial sacrifice to change the narrative of poverty in the country.

Mr Fred Ezenwa, member representing Onitsha South 1, said that it was their plan to touch the lives of the people over the next six months. (NAN)

By Joy Mbachi