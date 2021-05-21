The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has called for synergy, coordination and consultation between the Federal Government and all stakeholders in poultry industry to salvage current challenges.

Mr Ezekiel Mam, President of PAN made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Mam advised that commodity associations and all professional associations should be taken into confidence to overcome their challenges.

“We need to tackle the challenges we found ourselves and move the country forward by making the citizens the backbone of our progress and development,” he said.

Mam was reacting to the recent report that the Federal Government approved the sum of N665 million for the procurement of poultry equipment in Borno, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara states.

The president noted that the association was unaware of the nature of assistance the government intended to give the farmers at the moment.

“Also, I did not know the number of farmers who are to benefit because we were not consulted as an association or otherwise.

“As an association, and farmers, we should always appreciate assistance from any quarter that will enhance the wellbeing of poultry farmers and the citizens at large.

“However, if I was consulted as the president of PAN or a farmer from the benefiting state, our major challenges are high cost of feeds, inputs and lack of up takers of eggs and poultry meat.

“These challenges are due to the low purchasing power of the people as a result of the insurgency in Borno, Yobe, Plateau and Zamfara which has collapsed the economy of those states.

‘’The low purchasing power was caused by increase in prices of poultry products caused by scarcity that resulted from insurgency,’’ Mam noted.

He advised the Federal Government to collaborate with states in order to be up takers of eggs and poultry meat and supply them to primary and secondary schools.

According to Mam, doing such will encourage school enrolment and reduce malnutrition in a society devastated by the insurgency.

“Assist the farmers with cheaper feeds and other inputs that will make the farmers be in production, thereby creating employment opportunities for young boys roaming the streets.

“Once people are in production they are eligible to pay tax thus enhancing internal revenue generation,” he added.

NAN reports that the Federal Executive Council approved the sum of N665 million for the acquisition of poultry equipment for farmers in Borno, Yobe, Plateau and Zamfara.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk disclosed this at the FEC meeting held on April 28. (NAN)

