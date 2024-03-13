Poultry association lauds Lagos govt. on food subsidy

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has commended the Lagos State government for subsidising prices of eggs and other agro produce in the state.

The Chairman, PAN Lagos State Chapter, Mr Mojeed Iyiola, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He noted that following the hike in price of poultry feed and other raw materials, the subsidy on eggs and other agro produce by the Lagos State government was a respite for local farmers.

“Presently from the farm gate, eggs sell between N3,400 to N3,500 and the retailers sell from N4,000 and above.

“In fact to run a poultry farm is getting burdensome for most local farmers.

“However, as an association, we will like to commend the Lagos State government for its efforts in ameliorating the challenges in the sector,” he said.

According to him, the state government has helped poultry farmers to the best of its ability.

“With food market hub recently opened in Mushin area of the state, the government has subsidised the prices of most agro produce sold there, including eggs.

“Normally the price of eggs at the hub is N3,400 but the government makes us sell at N2,250 and then pays us the balance.

“This effort of the government is very much appreciated by us, as the purchasing power of the consumers is low,” the PAN chairman said.

In addition, Iyiola, noted that subsidising agro produce was beneficial to both the farmers and the consumers.

“This subsidy favours both we the farmers and consumers as it eliminates the greed of the middlemen who hike the prices at will.

“This has been going on since the launch of the hub, and it is not restricted to eggs but other agro produce sold at the hub.

“Lagos residents can now get produce like rice, beans, tomatoes and pepper at subsidised rates at the hub, courtesy of Lagos State government.

“The market is always open on Saturday, and we do not sell more than two crates to individuals per time because some unscrupulous people buy in bulk and then resell at exorbitant prices outside the hub,” Iyiola said. (NAN)

By Mercy Omoike