Postponed bye-elections: AAC tasks INEC on massive voter education to reduce apathy

The African Action Congress (AAC) in Lagos State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the postponement of the bye-elections to embark on massive voter education so as to curb apathy.

The state Chairman of AAC, Mr James Adeshina, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that INEC needed to do more on voter education in order to curb apathy, vote buying and selling in future polls.

He said: “There is the need for INEC to step up voter sensitisation and awareness campaigns to foster a participatory democracy.

“The reality now is that the people are not happy with politicians and they are not happy with any political party.

“They are not even ready to vote in any election because their mindset is that their votes do not count.

“They are also of the opinion that when these politicians get to power, they do not fulfill whatever they promise during their campaigns.