Poster of ladies in NYSC uniform endorsing political party antithical, Scheme reacts

Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has condemned report on a

In a statement issued to journalists by Director, Press and Public Relations,Eddy Megwa in Abuja on Saturday said,”The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a campaign poster making the rounds in the social media, showing some ladies in NYSC uniform purporting to be Corps Members endorsing one of the political parties in the country.

“The message encapsulated in the poster is antithetical to the policy of the Scheme which forbids Corps Members from showing partisan interest in politics.

“In addition, it is a direct assault on the integrity of the NYSC which is among the electoral umpires, and has been in collaboration with Independent National Electoral Commission in the conduct of elections in Nigeria since 2008.”

The management of the scheme, however, restated that the NYSC remains apolitical, and neutral without any form of attachment to any political party. The stand of the scheme runs absolutely contrary to the message fraudulently conveyed by the poster.

They also wished to use this medium to remind members of the public that Section 14 of the NYSC Act makes it an offence for any person who is not a Corps Member to wear the NYSC uniform. Such a person if found guilty is liable on conviction to six(6) months imprisonment and or a fine.

It therefore advised the general public to discountenance the information contained in the poster; while strongly admonishing Corps Members to abide by the policy of the Scheme that forbids them from showing partisan interest in politics.

