Post-insurgency: Borno govt. reopens Bama-Banki road 9 years after closure

November 3, 2021



Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has formally reopened the 76-kilometre Bama-Banki road business activities between Nigeria and the neighbouring countries of Cameroon and Chad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road was in 2012, due activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday in Bama, Zulum said that no meaningful development could achieved in the recovered areas without restoration of business activities.

He lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its commitment restoration of peace in Borno.

The governor noted that the efforts put up by the military in the state had led the expansion of farming activities this year in the hitherto no-go areas.

“This year, areas under cultivation in Borno have by 600 cent. By next year, we will go beyond what we achieved this year,” Zulum said.

In address of welcome, Chairman of Bama Local Government Council, Alhaji Aji-Kolo Kachalla, lauded the development, describing it as a big relief the people of the area known for business activities.

Also speaking, the Joint Task Force Commander, “Operation Hadin Kai”, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, said that the development was another victory in the quest by the military ensure peace and normalcy in the state and other parts of North-East zone.

Musa commended the government and people of Borno for their cooperation and support the military and other security agencies.

He assured of the of the military continuing deliver on its mandate. (NAN)

