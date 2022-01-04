Post-Funfair 2022: Kogi to witness Tourism Revolution Next Year – Centre





With the resounding success recorded at this year’s Family Funfair and Friends Connect Day Celebration the management of Trans Atlantic Centre, organisers of the annual event have promised a robust new initiative to celebrate the 5th Anniversary next year.



Appreciating the beautiful outcomes of the 2022 edition that witnessed the gathering of creme de la creme from the Ebira nation, the management has promised to turn the proceeds into greater opportunities for the people and the community.



Speaking after the New Year special Celebration, the founder and chief executive of the Centre, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, alias MBA said he is pleased to announce a fulfilled dream with the calibre of people in attendance and the testimonies from participants. “I am very pleased to see the likes of Dr. Abdulrahman Adeiza, immediate past President General of Ebira Peoples Association, Hajia Ramatu Tasala Shehu, a former Federal High Court Registrar and Alh. Sanusi Abubakar of Asmau Foundation among others in attendance and commended the initiative”.

Furthermore Mr. MBA said “nothing can be more pleasing and satisfying than giving the people what they want, such as the landscape, serene environment and the rare opportunity to bring in natural animals for sightseeing.



Other distinguished sons and daughters of the zone that have visited the Centre and commended the initiative include Chief Joseph Omuya, the director of AFIMS Hotel, Engr. Barny Adeku Ojiah, the Ochize of Ebira land, Alh. Akonyi Ibrahim, Special Adviser on security to His Excellency, the executive governor of Kogi State and Zubeiru Amoka, SA to the Okene Local Government in security and a host of others.



Trans Atlantic Centre, the CEO promised will witness a lot of initiatives in the areas of research, recreation and community development in the coming year, especially as the Centre will be celebrating it’s fifth year anniversary.

