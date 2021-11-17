Post #EndSARs: Nigerians should continue to trust the military – Chief of Defence Staff

Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defense Staff, on Tuesday in Benin said Nigerians should continue to trust the Armed Forces in spite of reports making the rounds of the Army indictment in the #EndSARs protest at Lekki last year.

Irabor, fielding questions from reporters, said that this was because the Armed Forces were not the police, adding that the Armed Forces were only called out when there is the need to.

He noted that the #EndSARs report, released by the Lagos state panel in his view, was released through a wrong channel.

According to him, whether it’s a true report, I can’t tell. But I will like to indicate that the normal procedure is to have such a report submitted to the convening authority.

“Then there will be a white paper presented based on which one can then make informed comment.

“But whatever it is, currently, I will like to indicate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional armed Forces which remain committed to constitutional mandate”.

He said that in view of this, Nigerians should not make disparaging remarks regarding the Armed Forces.

“If there are issues of course, we address them within the ambit of the divisions.

“It will not be right to disparage men and women who have worked so hard to ensure that the territorial integrity of the Nation is kept intact.

“So until I see the full report, I may not be able to say anything. But I can assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is well disciplined and do not engage in ignoble act,” Irabor said. (NAN)

