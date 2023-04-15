Post Elections: Cleric admonishes politicians to unite

By Mujidat Oyewole

Sheikh Umar-Farouq Babatunde of Soibul Bayan, Ilorin, an Islamic cleric, has admonished politicians to unite with one and other and forget their political differences in order to attain more development in the country.

The cleric made the call while delivering a lecture at the Annual Ramadan Lecture, organised by the Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, in Ilorin, on Friday.

Babatunde noted that all the candidates that contested for positions during the elections had some issues and after the people casted their votes, they are expected to move on with their lives.

“I commend the mature attitude of Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem for accepting the kind gesture shown by the re-elected Governor, Mallam AbdulRazaq, who visited him with his elected APC candidates, immediately after the election.

“The Governor also displayed an act of patience, tolerance and love, for visiting opposition candidate immediately after the governorship elections, without considering any of the campaign insults and issues.

“Many people were surprised at the show of maturity and brotherliness displayed by the two different party candidates,” he said.

The cleric advised politicians to learn how to forget the positions they contested for and the party that won or lose, but focus on the progress of the country.

He said that leaders should remain united and express happiness to one another irrespective of their party affliation or who won the contested positions, rather, they should live like brothers and sisters that they truly were.

“The only way to succeed is through love and patience, as no one can truly pay back an act of patience and love, except Almighty Allah.

“Whatever good thing we do in this life is for ourselves, but all fasting Muslims will be rewarded by Almighty Allah, just like peace makers will be rewarded as well,” he explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that re-elected Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq graced the occasion with AbdulRazaq Jida who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties.

Also present at the event was the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji AbdulLateef Alakawa, as well as the Senator-elect for Kwara Central Senatorial district and the Turaki of llorin emirate, Malam Salihu Mustapha, who was represented by Malam Ambali Adebayo. (NAN)