Post COVID -19: Over 100,000 PWD to benefit from FG’s intervention programme- Lalu

October 26, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, National Commission for With Disabilities, NCPWD,Mr. James David Lalu has announced that more than a hundred thousand with disabilities have been successfully captured to benefit on the Federal Government’s Social intervention programme to cushion the harsh effects on them.

Lalu while addressing journalists recently in Abuja expressed utmost appreciation to the Minister of Humanitarian, Disaster management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq for her unprecedented support to making the five thousand naira monthly stipend available for the next six months to with disabilities.

He said this resulted the recent data collection conducted by NCPWD to identify with disabilities spread across the six geo- political zones of Nigeria.

“My Joy is full because the beneficiaries are not fictitious real with special found in remote areas at the grassroots”,he said.

Lalu further described the Hon. Minister as an extraordinary woman matches her words with actions and has shown much passion towards disabled

The NCPWD boss urged the beneficiaries to utilize the stipend towards becoming self- sufficient, and help their families.

Tags: ,