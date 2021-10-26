Post COVID -19: Over 100,000 PWD to benefit from FG’s intervention programme- Lalu

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, NCPWD,Mr. James David Lalu has announced that more than a hundred thousand persons with disabilities have been successfully captured to benefit on the Federal Government’s Social intervention programme to cushion the harsh economic effects on them.

Lalu while addressing journalists recently in Abuja expressed utmost appreciation to the Minister of Humanitarian, Disaster management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq for her unprecedented support to making the five thousand naira monthly stipend available for the next six months to persons with disabilities.

He said this resulted from the recent data collection conducted by NCPWD to identify persons with disabilities spread across the six geo- political zones of Nigeria.

“My Joy is full because the beneficiaries are not fictitious but real persons with special needs found in remote areas at the grassroots”,he said.

Lalu further described the Hon. Minister as an extraordinary woman who matches her words with actions and has shown much passion towards disabled persons

The NCPWD boss urged the beneficiaries to utilize the stipend towards becoming self- sufficient, and help their families.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...