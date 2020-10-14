Post COVID-19: Osun , embarks on investment in agriculture

Mrs Adegbemisola Fayoyin, the Coordinating Director, Osun Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security says the state government is investing in agriculture to ensure food sufficiency in the state and the country at large.

Fayoyin said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday.

She said the state Government in February, created a working platform for farmers as part of its post COVID-19 economy plans, where they were connected with off-takers to boost their production.

“We had a meeting with farmers before the planting season in February where they were asked what they wanted and how the state government could assist them to boost and support their operations.

“The farmers asked for creation of a market for their commodities and the state government arranged, connected and linked them with off-takers like: Flour Mills, Nestle, Cadbury, vegetables oil producers and others, who assured that they will buy their commodities and this, would in turn increase farming production in the state.