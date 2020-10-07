Post-COVID-19: NIPC promises increased Foreign Direct Investment drive

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has pledged its commitment to implement policies that will attract more Foreign Direct Investments to ensure Nigeria comes out strongly from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Yewande Sadiku, NIPC’s Executive Secretary, made the disclosure in Abuja when the new executive officers of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) paid her a courtesy visit on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo had on Sept. 1, 2020 inaugurated the new CICAN Abuja executive officers , after the association’s election on Aug. 31, 2020.

Sadiku said that the association as a major stakeholder had a key role to play in the process of repositioning the nation’s economy affected by COVID-19 pandemic, just like every other global economy.

She said that the commission would ensure that it leveraged the existing relationship with CICAN to project Nigeria and its enormous potential as one of the largest market in Africa to prospective foreign investors.

On the issue of training for the association, the NIPC boss said she would endeavour to legitimately support in impacting as well as equipping the members with knowledge about the workings of the commission.

Earlier, Mr Frederick Idehai, CICAN’s Chairman, said that the association is committed to ensuring Nigeria sprints out of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

The chairman appreciated the management and staff of the commission for the warm working relationship and synergy with the association so far.

Idehai called for more partnership and understanding as well as emphasised the need for other agencies under the ministry to take cue for the overall interest of the country. (NAN)