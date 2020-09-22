Post COVID-19 lockdown: Artist seeks authorities’ assistance for practitioners to return to business

“It is rather unfortunate considering the unpleasant situation of things and it is as a result of the months-lockdown which had denied us opportunities of executing our programmes and still affecting our businesses,” he said

The art consultant also added that there was the need for the government to consider reactivating events as part of efforts to get the society back to life.

According to him, necessary safety apparatus in public places should be equally put in place to create healthy environments for practitioners in the arts businesses to resume after the long break.

“Those that are in the business and those patronising the business are tired and anxious to be up-and-doing, but the government has to put things in order.