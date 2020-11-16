Post-COVID-19: CSO calls on citizens to access support from FG, CBN

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups has called on Nigerians to access the different economic interventions by the Federal Government and CBN to boost the economy and enhance their standards of living.

Mr Williams Etuk, the President of the coalition made the call during his welcome address at the 7th National Economic Summit on Monday in Abuja.

The Summit with the theme: “POST COVID-19: Understanding the Economic Intervention of CBN and the Roles of Civil Society Group” was organised by the Coalition of Civil Society Groups.

The coalition is an umbrella body of no fewer than 100 different societies and NGOs with the mission to advocate for good governance, public accountability and also provide platforms for capacity development for youths and women in agriculture and ICT.